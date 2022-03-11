Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,735 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods accounts for approximately 2.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.47% of Flowers Foods worth $27,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

FLO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,359. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

