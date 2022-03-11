FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,945 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of FMC worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,915 shares of company stock worth $1,037,280 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

