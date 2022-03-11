Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.49

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as low as C$2.35. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 273,474 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a market cap of C$613.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

