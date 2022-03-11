Formation Fi (FORM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95,173.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $95,173.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.57 or 0.06577759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.23 or 0.99848490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042078 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

