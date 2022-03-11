Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Forward Air worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 250,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 230,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

