Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of FOX worth $41,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after acquiring an additional 223,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after buying an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,020,000 after buying an additional 751,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 170.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,842,000 after buying an additional 1,220,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.61 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOX. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.