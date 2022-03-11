FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Update

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 7.5% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 45.3% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 340.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FOXW stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.