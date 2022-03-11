Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Shares of FNV traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.92. 109,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.13. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,804,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,190,000 after buying an additional 1,028,578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,773,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,781,000 after acquiring an additional 666,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

