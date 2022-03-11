Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

NYSE:FNV traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.13. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $168.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,119,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $228,852,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

