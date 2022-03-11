Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$210.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of FNV traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.92. The stock had a trading volume of 109,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,057. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $168.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 319,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 49,903 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 68,434 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 724,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after buying an additional 142,082 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

