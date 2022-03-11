Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Set at $174.00 by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been given a $174.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Shares of FNV traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.76. 134,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,057. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $168.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

