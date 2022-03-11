Franco-Nevada’s (FNV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$179.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.40.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$200.79. The company had a trading volume of 251,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,333. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$177.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$175.99. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$145.38 and a 1-year high of C$216.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at C$145,260,250.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

