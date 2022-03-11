Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.49

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 4891039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $24,553,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $904,739,000 after acquiring an additional 935,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.