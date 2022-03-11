Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Robert (Matt) Barrie Acquires 26,700 Shares

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$10,680.00 ($7,795.62).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Freelancer (Get Rating)
