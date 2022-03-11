Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Robert (Matt) Barrie Acquires 26,700 Shares

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$10,680.00 ($7,795.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

