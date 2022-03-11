Freicoin (FRC) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $229,107.18 and $7.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Freicoin Coin Trading

