Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $83,754.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 4,996,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

