Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 324,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,051,645 shares.The stock last traded at $17.10 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.83.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,688 shares of company stock worth $3,213,014. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

