Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 9,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 24,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

