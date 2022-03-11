Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 464,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $4,683,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $515,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $7,212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $222,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

