Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

FDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.53) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($38.23).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.86) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,080 ($14.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,383.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,993.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £446.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.38), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($41,977.86).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

