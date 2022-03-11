Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 240,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,619,239 shares.The stock last traded at $10.59 and had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $81,190 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.