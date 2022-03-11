Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. 238,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,649. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.