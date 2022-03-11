Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.29. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 65,491 shares.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $269,593,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 206,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,858,000 after buying an additional 4,666,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

