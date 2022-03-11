Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.29. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 65,491 shares.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
