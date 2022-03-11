Function X Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $192.53 million and $1.56 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,083.05 or 0.99877289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00071354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

