Fuse Network Market Cap Hits $19.43 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.48 or 0.06605973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.34 or 0.99912755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041821 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

