Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $30.65. Futu shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 94,686 shares traded.
FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Futu (FUTU)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.