Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $30.65. Futu shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 94,686 shares traded.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $4,574,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Futu by 90.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

