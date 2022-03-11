FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 13th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on FVCB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $285.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 239,922 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

