FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ag Growth International Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.86.

Shares of AFN opened at C$40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$756.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.63. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.