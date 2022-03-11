FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fresnillo in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $10.20 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

