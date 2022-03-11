FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Development Corp. Issued By Pi Financial (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
