FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Development Corp. Issued By Pi Financial (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE:ODV opened at C$4.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.46. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of C$3.89 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

