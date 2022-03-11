FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Minto Apartment Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.