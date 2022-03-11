FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Public Storage Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $15.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $369.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $380.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,585,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

