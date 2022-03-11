FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Increased by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.86.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.63. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$756.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

