FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Increased by Analyst

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69).

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

AKBA stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.