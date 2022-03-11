FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

AUPH stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

