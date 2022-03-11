FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
