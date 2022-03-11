FYDcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 53% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $3,767.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 578,910,572 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

