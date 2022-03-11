Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.70

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.70 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 180.84 ($2.37). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 177.30 ($2.32), with a volume of 163,855 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.70. The company has a market cap of £196.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)
Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.
Featured Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.