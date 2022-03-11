Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.70

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.70 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 180.84 ($2.37). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 177.30 ($2.32), with a volume of 163,855 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.70. The company has a market cap of £196.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

