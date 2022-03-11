Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,486 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Garmin worth $71,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

