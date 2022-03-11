Gartner (NYSE:IT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

NYSE:IT traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner has a twelve month low of $179.59 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $1,570,615. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 19,665.1% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,641,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,997,000 after acquiring an additional 136,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,199,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5,309.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,174,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $882,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,055,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $871,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

