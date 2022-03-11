GateToken (GT) Price Tops $6.24 on Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $488.61 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.24 or 0.00015946 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,256,327 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

