GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 25,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,620,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get GDS alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.