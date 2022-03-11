Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $678.36

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $678.36 and traded as low as $590.00. Geberit shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $678.36 and its 200-day moving average is $752.57.
About Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF)
