Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $678.36

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $678.36 and traded as low as $590.00. Geberit shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $678.36 and its 200-day moving average is $752.57.

About Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

