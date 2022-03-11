Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. 101,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 145,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

