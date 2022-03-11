Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Purchases $10,983.47 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Donald William Nicholson purchased 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,983.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GBIO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 283,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.13. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $38.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $3,812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 274,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 253,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBIO. William Blair lowered shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

