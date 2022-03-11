Genesis Shards (GS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,945.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $698,011.57 and $22,945.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.33 or 0.06593110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,880.14 or 0.99925084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041855 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

