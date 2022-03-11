Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $24,764.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00105193 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

