Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.20. Genius Sports shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 17,659 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GENI. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $42,134,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.