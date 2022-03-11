Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.20. Genius Sports shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 17,659 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GENI. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.
About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
