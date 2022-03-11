Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
