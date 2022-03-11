Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.