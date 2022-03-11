Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $567.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.43) and traded as low as GBX 564 ($7.39). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.43), with a volume of 261,641 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 567. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)
